Yesterday, during the introductory day of the World Government Summit 2024, members of the “International Program for Government Managers” presented a group of sustainable transformational projects to confront some of the challenges in vital sectors in several countries, which they worked to develop during their qualification for the program, which aims to enhance the capabilities of… Associates, enabling them to stimulate the required skills, to develop transformative projects that create a positive and sustainable impact in priority sectors in their countries. The introductory day of the World Government Summit 2024 also witnessed the graduation of the first batch of program members, which included an elite group of ministers and government officials from 29 countries.

Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, Abdullah Nasser Lootah, said: “The International Program for Government Managers” draws from the leadership system of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, which provided leaders Inspiring in all fields, noting that the program continues to transfer the distinguished UAE experience in the field of government management and development to countries around the world in order to contribute to building the present and future of these friendly countries.

He stressed that the projects presented by the program members, including ministers, assistant ministers, general directors, and their assistants, demonstrated the success of the program in enhancing the ability of its participants to anticipate solutions that keep pace with and respond to the challenges of the present and future changes, pointing out that the program worked to motivate its members to provide practical and innovative initiatives, ideas, and solutions. To develop the sectors in which they work within their countries, make appropriate strategic decisions, and develop policies and programs that promote comprehensive and sustainable development in their countries.

In turn, the Director General of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Saeed Mohammed Al Eter, said: “(The International Program for Government Managers) translates the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in sharing the UAE’s development experience and its pioneering expertise in developing leaders.” The government works with countries around the world to qualify tomorrow’s leaders in accordance with the finest international practices in the science of government administration and the arts of leadership, based on His Highness’s philosophy of investing in people.

He stressed that the program contributed to providing participants with the skills of anticipating the future, in cooperation with an elite group of local and international partners in the field of leadership, and its outputs appeared in successful projects and initiatives and integrated, implementable strategies that use the latest methods and tools for anticipating the future, innovation and practical experiences.

The projects presented by members of the International Program for Government Managers included an initiative that aims to revolutionize population census procedures in Paraguay by adopting automated systems derived from successful global models. The project will be able to significantly reduce costs and enhance efficiency through specialized automation strategies. This is in a country with a population of six million that spends $43 million on manual census.

The project aims to fully automate the census process in Paraguay within two years, and has benefited from experiences carried out in several countries, such as: India, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, Romania and Finland, with the aim of developing a central data system that is effective in terms of financial cost.

As part of the efforts made to find solutions to food security challenges in the world, a project was presented to create an innovative platform powered by artificial intelligence called “HarvestHub”. The project works to simplify the food supply chain, with the aim of reducing waste, enhancing efficiency, and providing timely recommendations during crises.

Members of the International Program for Government Executives also presented a project aimed at combating financial illiteracy in Uzbekistan. The project aims to reduce financial illiteracy rates through innovative solutions designed especially for middle school students.

The project provides an application that contains games, as part of a training course for financial literacy. The expected effects of the project include improving the economic situation through the introduction of innovative digital tools as tools for financial literacy.

The projects presented included an initiative to sustain the health care budget in Seychelles, by assessing the feasibility and impact of implementing health insurance as a solution to budget constraints. The project aims to explore innovative financing, models and approaches to manage and enhance healthcare services and ensure their financing to ensure sustainability of the healthcare sector in Seychelles.

Among the projects presented by members of the International Program for Government Managers was a project to sustain and preserve water resources in Africa using modern technology and techniques, to achieve the maximum possible benefit from available water and ensure its sustainability for future generations.

It is noteworthy that the “International Program for Government Managers”, which was launched last July and was designed in cooperation between the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development and the Government Knowledge Exchange Office, offers five courses that include practical training to support the leadership skills and experiences of members, and to empower cadres and provide them with the latest future tools, Through the exchange of knowledge, experiences and development models aimed at achieving comprehensive and sustainable development.

Abdullah Lootah:

• The program draws from the leadership system of Mohammed bin Rashid, which provided inspiring leaders in all fields.

Said perfume:

• The program contributed to providing members with skills for anticipating the future.