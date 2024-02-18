Tadweer Group revealed that its initiatives to remove carbon have had a positive impact on more than 200,000 people, stressing its keenness to make a qualitative shift in the waste management sector, by developing special stations for recycling waste and converting it into renewable energy, to contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. .

Tadweer confirmed the development of special stations for recycling waste and converting it into renewable energy, to contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, noting that it is moving at a steady pace to transform waste into valuable resources, thus contributing to establishing a global standard for circular economy practices.

She said that she is working to divert 80% of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s waste away from landfills by 2030, in addition to her commitment to preserving the general appearance of the emirate and converting waste into resources.

Tadweer pointed out that since it joined the group of energy and utilities companies affiliated with the Holding Company (ADQ), it has intensified its efforts to extract value from waste, believing that waste is a resource for sustaining life and an essential element in the circular economy, noting its endeavor to achieve… Leadership in the field of advanced technologies, and benefiting from various experiences in this field, as well as establishing valuable partnerships that contribute to achieving the sustainable development goals of the UAE.