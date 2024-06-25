A research team at the American University of Sharjah has developed two luminescent sensors that can detect minute quantities of toxic compounds that contain phosphorus, such as pesticides and chemical weapons agents, superior to technology currently available on the market.

The new sensors can be used in many fields, from environmental monitoring to detect pesticide contamination in agricultural environments, industrial environments to monitor the presence of toxic chemicals, emergency response when chemical leaks or releases occur, in the areas of public safety, research and development and many others. The Technology Transfer Office at the American University of Sharjah applied to obtain a preliminary patent for this technology with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, which was developed by the research team consisting of Dr. Imad Abu Youssef and Dr. Sufyan Kanaan, from the Department of Biology, Chemistry and Environmental Sciences at the university, with funding. From the university’s research grant for faculty members.