Two researchers at Khalifa University have developed catalysts that help convert carbon dioxide into methane gas. The researchers completed a study in collaboration with researchers from the University of West Macedonia and the University of Zaragoza in Spain, aiming to make a major shift in the field of research related to methane production applications.

The two researchers, Director of the University’s Catalysis and Separation Center, Professor Kyriaki Polychronopoulou, and PhD researcher Dr. Aseel Hussein, stressed that finding effective ways to reduce carbon dioxide emissions is more urgent than ever, in light of the increasing impacts of climate change that the world is facing, especially since traditional methods used to capture carbon dioxide, despite their effectiveness, often face challenges in terms of size, energy consumption and cost.

In this study, the researchers adopted an approach based on activating the dual catalytic process, which means capturing carbon dioxide first with absorbent materials and then converting it later with a bimetallic catalyst. This process involves combining absorbent materials that are specially formulated to convert carbon dioxide emissions into methane. The results of the research were published in the Chemical Engineering Journal, which is listed in the top 1% of scientific journals in the field of chemical engineering.

The researchers stressed that the novelty of this innovation lies in the fact that the capture and conversion of carbon dioxide takes place in different locations, designed to be close to each other. They pointed out that the new method combines the capture of carbon dioxide and its conversion to methane in one integrated process, which takes place at a relatively low temperature of 300 degrees Celsius, to improve the stability of materials and reduce energy costs. In addition, this method has proven its effectiveness even in the presence of oxygen and water, which are common impurities in carbon dioxide emissions resulting from industrial activities.