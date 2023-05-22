If you want to develop an engine for F1, you have to comply with a lot of rules. But if you then want to use it on the street, feel free to add a thousand more rules. And that AMG, even after a few years of delay, had not quite done it with the One, you can see in the video below.

By the way, this video was already recorded last year for Top Gear season 33. By now, the Mercedes employees will have detected and resolved enough teething problems. In addition, the F1 car for the street already took the necessary track records. Mercedes has learned its lesson: they never want to build an F1 car for the street again.