Modon Real Estate Company, which specializes in developing modern communities, distinguished entertainment destinations, and world-class sports facilities, announced the launch of the comprehensive plan for Al Hudayriat Island, which covers an area of ​​more than 51 million square meters, equivalent to 53.8% of the area of ​​​​Abu Dhabi Island. The project is one of the strategic projects. That serve the objectives of the development and expansion plan in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The importance of the project comes in contributing to achieving the strategic visions and aspirations of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, enriching the diversity of its infrastructure and providing an ideal living environment for the residents and visitors of the emirate, as the comprehensive future plan for Al Hudayriat Island is a pioneering project that is the first of its kind in the emirate, in terms of size and area.

The importance of Al Hudayriat Island lies in the distinctive natural environment it offers, its diverse lifestyle, and entertainment and sports destinations that reflect the developed global model of a modern lifestyle and an integrated and sustainable society.

The Head of the Finance Department and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Modon Real Estate Company, Jassim Muhammad Buataba Al Zaabi, confirmed that the launch of the master plan for the development of Hudayriat Island comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince. Abu Dhabi Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which aims to strengthen the position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a pioneering and innovative model in urban development, and reflects its global position as a residential, tourism, sports and service destination that improves the quality of life of citizens, residents and visitors.

He said that the project represents a quantum leap in the process of innovation and progress in the emirate, as it reflects Abu Dhabi’s future vision in sustainable urban planning, which aims to build modern societies and a diversified economy that enhances the emirate’s competitiveness in all fields.

The future plan includes luxury residential complexes, sea destinations, commercial complexes, hotels, and two hills that are distinguished by a height of 45 to 55 meters above the surface of the earth, and they contain luxury residential units that enjoy panoramic views (360 degrees) of Abu Dhabi Island and the waterfronts of the island that extends over an area of ​​53.5 km. , including 16 kilometers of beaches, establishing the emirate as a leading global destination for living, tourism, entertainment and sports.

The project will include Abu Dhabi Velodrome and Surf Abu Dhabi, the largest urban park in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in addition to many sports, commercial and recreational facilities, and a 220-kilometre transportation network for bicycles, where Al Hudayriat Island currently includes the Bab Al Nujoom Resort and the waterfront. Marsana, Challenge Village, Trail X, Sports Village 321, bicycle park, and more.

Surf Abu Dhabi, the largest and most modern surfing facility of its kind in the world, will open at the end of this year.

This facility features unique designs implemented in cooperation with Kelly Slater Wave Company, and will offer its visitors surfing experiences, including enjoying riding the longest and highest man-made wave in the world, and practicing this fun sport in the largest wave pool.

The project embodies the enormous sports and entertainment potential that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi abounds in. Surf Abu Dhabi is a surfing destination designed to attract fans of this sport from beginners to professionals. This unique global facility will host major international sporting events, and is planned to have an active role in developing the surfing community at the local, regional and global levels.

The Abu Dhabi Velodrome cycling track will open by 2025. It will include an indoor track for bicycles, and another track on the roof of the building connected to the ground by means of a 600-meter ramp, which will wrap around the external walls of the project, as the project will be equipped with a category (1) track that conforms to the specifications of the International Cycling Union. It is suitable for holding international championships, with advanced facilities that meet the needs of professional and amateur cyclists of all levels.

The master plan for Al Hudayriat Island will include the largest urban park in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with a total area of ​​more than 2.25 million square metres. The project will provide adventure and nature lovers of all ages with the opportunity to embark on adventures full of enthusiasm and spend a unique experience in the various destinations provided by the project, such as an elevated cycling path, a special platform for eco-tourism, a walkway for mangrove trees, an area designated for organic farming, many restaurants and cafes, and game areas. and events. It is noteworthy that the implementation of the first phase of preliminary works and basic infrastructure works will be completed within the next 18 months, according to the approved plan for the project.

