Khalifa University announced that a research team from the Environmental and Geophysical Sciences Laboratory conducted the first research of its kind focusing on the precise physical properties of fog in the UAE, with the aim of developing more accurate and effective models in the field of fog forecasting in the country, noting that the findings of the research team will be Extremely important in the future design of fog collection systems, and the results of the current study are considered the first part of a long-term data set specialized in the precise physical properties of fog in the region. Although it is a country with a desert environment, the UAE has all the necessary components for the formation of fog, as it witnesses Fog at a rate of 50 nights per year, due to the characteristics of the dry desert environment located close to the sea in the Gulf region, and the air above sea level contains a high percentage of moisture that moves to the land to lower its temperature.

The team included Dr. Michael Wes-Tone, Dr. Diana Francis, Dr. Narendra Nelly, Dr. Ricardo Fonseca, Dr. Marwan Al-Tamimi, and Dr. Yassin Adad, and their research findings were published in the international journal The American Geophysical Union Earth and Space Science Journal.

Dr. Diana Francis said: “The exact physical properties of fog play a major role in the life cycle of fog, radiation and visibility, and the exact physical parameters of fog are extremely important in the field of understanding and improving the current model parameters system, with the aim of achieving the most accurate and effective prediction so we implemented the first accurate physical parameters The results of this study are the first of its kind in the region, and we seek to enhance our current knowledge of the dynamics and characteristics of fog.”

Francis added: “Most of the fog in the UAE is classified as radioactive fog, while others are known as horizontal fog that forms over the seas surrounding the country, and then moves into it. Regardless of the type of fog, when the sun rises in the sky of the country, the fog vanishes,” noting that the stages that the fog passes through, which are formation, maturation and fading, depend on the complex interactions in the micro-physics of spray and radiation and the conditions of the surface that forms above it. She emphasized that knowing the precise physical properties of fog contributes to developing more accurate models to predict the life cycle of fog, as we used to apply the generally accepted characteristics of fog, because we did not have information related to the physical properties of fog. Francis stressed that the findings of the research team are extremely important in the field of fog collection, given the role that knowledge of the exact physical properties plays in the design of fog collection systems, and the results of the current study are the first part of a long-term data set specialized in the precise physical properties of fog. in the region, in addition to laying down the necessary normative plans for the upcoming winter in the UAE.

