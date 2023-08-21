Stem cells are special types of cells in our bodies that can become any other type of cell. These cells offer huge potential for medicine, and trials are underway to make them replace damaged cells in diseases such as Parkinson’s and diabetes.

There is a way to obtain stem cells from human embryos, but this has ethical caveats and practical limitations. Another method is to convert adult cells from the skin or elsewhere in the body into so-called induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS cells).

But this type of stem cell sometimes carries a “memory” of the type of cell it was in, making it difficult to predict its action or it may be less efficient when researchers try to convert it into other types of cells.

“We found a way to erase this memory, to make iPS cells act just like embryonic stem cells,” says Sam Buckberry, a researcher at the Australian National University in Canberra and first author of the new study.

The study was published in the journal Nature.

Great promise for regenerative medicine

Mature and specialized cells such as skin cells can be reprogrammed into stem cells in the laboratory. These “blank slate” cells show great promise in regenerative medicine, a field that focuses on regrowth, repair or replacement of damaged or diseased cells, organs or tissues.

This promising new method enables scientists to make stem cells from a patient’s own tissue. This means less risk of rejection of the new cells by the patient’s immune system.

For example, these stem cells could be tested to make insulin-producing pancreatic cells to help people with diabetes. We’re not there yet, but it’s an example of what might be possible in the future.

Research using stem cells is a rapidly advancing field. However, many technical challenges remain. Scientists are still figuring out how to better control the types of cells that become stem cells and ensure the process is safe.

One such technical challenge is ‘epigenetic memory’, in which stem cells retain traces of the cell type they once were.

Epigenetic memory and how it may impair iPS cell utilization

When a mature cell is reprogrammed to become an iPS cell, scientists want to erase all “bookmarks”. However, this does not always work completely. When some reference signals remain, this “epigenetic memory” can influence the behavior of stem cells.

For example, a stem cell made from a skin cell can retain a partial “memory” of being a skin cell, making it more likely to revert to a skin-like cell and less likely to transform into other cell types. This is because certain epigenetic marks of DNA can tell a cell to behave like a skin cell.

Clearing the epigenetic memory of stem cells and improving their function

Overcoming the problem of epigenetic memory in stem cells is a widely recognized challenge in regenerative medicine. “By studying how the epigenome transforms when we reprogram adult skin cells into stem cells, we discovered a new way to completely reprogram cells that erase epigenetic memory,” Buckberry says, in an article for conversation.com. We made this discovery by reprogramming cells Using a method that mimics how the epigenome of embryonic cells naturally resets.

“More effective erasure of epigenetic memory in stem cells would enhance their medical potential,” Buckberry adds. “It would allow stem cells to act as ‘blank slate’ like embryonic stem cells, making them more likely to transform into any cell type at will.”

If CSCs can forget their former identities, then they can more reliably become any type of cell and help create specific cells needed for therapies, such as new insulin-producing cells in someone with diabetes, or neurons in someone with Parkinson’s disease.