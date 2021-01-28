In line with the preventive and precautionary measures to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” virus, and in order to support the national efforts exerted towards the stage of recovery from the pandemic, the Higher Colleges of Technology, in coordination with the National Cloud System team, developed an integrated digital platform to integrate the results of the “Covid-19” examination and records Vaccination with the Al-Hosn platform on the national cloud, provided that this experiment is evaluated for its use on a national scale.

This step comes with the aim of improving the entrance examination system to the Higher Colleges of Technology, so that any positive cases carrying the “Covid-19” virus are detected immediately through this integrated system, in addition to improving the access control system, relying on the system’s database to provide all information. Required regarding “Covid-19” cases without the need to request any additional documents.

It also aims to provide an integrated and advanced digital follow-up tool to enable senior management in the Colleges of Technology to monitor new and active cases of “Covid-19” in the various branches of the faculties, to assess risks and take appropriate decisions to maintain a safe and healthy educational environment for all students, professors, employees and visitors within the colleges.