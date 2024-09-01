The Fujairah Research Centre, part of the Fujairah Environment Authority, has developed a model to track fish stocks, coral reefs and marine species with unprecedented accuracy.

The center stated that the model relies on artificial intelligence and learning techniques to analyze visual data and distinguish marine species based on images and videos captured from the depths of the sea. The system was trained on thousands of images and videos, which enables it to accurately recognize a wide range of marine organisms, identify and classify species, such as fish and coral reefs, and contributes to documenting marine biodiversity.

The center added that the model is used to analyze the collected data to assess the health of marine ecosystems and their biodiversity levels, as it helps researchers and decision-makers, through the results reached, to take the right steps to preserve and manage the marine environment, stressing that the model will be available to government agencies, environmental institutions, researchers in the field of marine sciences, in addition to non-governmental organizations working in the field of marine environment conservation.

The center added that the expertise of researchers in the Marine Sciences Department and the Artificial Intelligence Department contributed to ensuring the efficiency of the model, in addition to the support of volunteer divers who collected the necessary data to provide the system.

“The oceans contain vast amounts of data essential to understanding and conserving marine life, and by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, we have been able to develop a tool that enhances our ability to monitor marine biodiversity accurately and efficiently,” said Mariam Al Hefeiti, a marine science researcher at the center.

“The biggest challenge is to design a system that can handle the huge diversity of data collected from different marine environments by using deep learning techniques and improving algorithms,” said Simon Zerisinay, head of the AI ​​department at the centre. “However, we have been able to develop a system that can classify marine species with high accuracy, opening up new horizons for AI applications and marine conservation.”