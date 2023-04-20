The British newspaper “Daily Mail” said that the leaders of the Air Force called for a lightweight “attack drone” after seeing the effectiveness of this technology in the Ukraine war.

She added that the war in Ukraine highlighted the importance of “inexpensive and readily available tools that are being adapted into weapon platforms”.

She explained that the tests proved that the “Jackal” drone is an effective platform for launching missiles filled with explosives, noting that it is capable of accurately hitting targets 6 kilometers away.

She said that this drone would be “a safer alternative for soldiers who advance with shoulder-mounted weapons or manned helicopters that approach enemy targets.”

The Daily Mail reported that the Jackal was developed by Flyby Technology in York and the missiles were customized by Thales in Northern Ireland.

John Parker, former RAF pilot and chief executive of FlyBay, said: “We can sit in the treetops and shoot from a distance without being detected.”

He continued, “The beauty of the plane is that it is as fast as a manned helicopter in flight.”