The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, announced the completion and implementation of the development of four heritage abra stations in Dubai Creek, with the aim of improving the experience of abra users, raising safety and security requirements at marine transport stations, which are used by more than 14 million passengers annually, and implementing Dubai code requirements for people of determination, and increasing the capacity of Bur Dubai station by 33%.

Al Tayer said: “This project comes within the framework of the comprehensive plan set by the Authority to develop the maritime transport system, which is a vital means of transport in the Emirate of Dubai, and constitutes a qualitative addition to the maritime transport sector in the Emirate of Dubai. The plan includes the development of four stations: Bur Dubai Model Station, And the old Deira market station, the old Dubai market station, and the Sabkha station », stressing that «the maritime transport sector is witnessing continuous growth in the number of means of transport, stations and passengers, since the inauguration of the Dubai Water Canal that connects the Dubai Creek with the coastal region, and this sector will be strengthened with the completion of the construction of urban facilities. And tourism on both sides of the canal, as well as building marine transport stations in the canal, as marine transport will be the preferred choice for many citizens, residents and tourists to move around and enjoy watching the tourism and urban facilities on the banks of Dubai Creek, Dubai Water Canal and Dubai beaches.

He added: “The development work of the Bur Dubai model station – which took into account the preservation of the heritage identity – included the provision of facilities for customers, a shaded outdoor area, and investment sites that serve abra users and visitors to the region, and the development of technical systems in the station, and new technologies were employed and the use of environmentally friendly development materials of high quality. High efficiency, to reduce maintenance expenses and increase the life of assets by 10%, in addition to reducing carbon emissions. The project also included the development of lighting in marine stations and marinas, “noting that” the authority has begun work to develop the old Deira market station, while the implementation of the development of the two Dubai market stations will be Old and sabkha in the last quarter of 2024 ».

It is worth noting that the Authority has introduced a predictive maintenance system for marine means of transport, which includes installing remote monitoring devices for equipment and sensors on marine transport means, conducting tests on the system and ensuring the accuracy of data, and the system contributed to achieving 97% in the index of marine means availability, and rationalizing expenses Maintenance, minimizing downtime of marine craft, careful planning of spare parts needs and avoiding storing large quantities of materials. The authority intends to develop a system for real-time measurement and artificial intelligence techniques to plan the needs of the required spare parts.