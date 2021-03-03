There is no doubt that Resident Evil 7 it was a success; had a considerable number of sales; their reviews were very positive and despite having taken the risk of betting on a different camera shot than the one we saw in the previous six installments.

With Resident Evil Village This camera is back that focuses more on causing you some kind of scare than on getting you into the action as it happened before. Now, according to recent statements by the game director, Morimasa Saito, there were developers on the team who wanted the title to be in the third person.

‘Originally, there were some opinions within the team that said that the third person perspective could bring a different kind of combat experience, but I think that the first person perspective allows us to express the closest and most personal fear and despair in the history of Ethan winters‘said the director of Resident Evil Village.

This is where we can notice that the new resident Evil They will generate an important conversation, especially since there are creatives whose vision is focused on covering the action part, while another group prefers to keep the experience with a sense of survival.

Resident Evil Village is designed for first-person horror moments

It is worth remembering the distant 2016 when a demo of Resident Evil 7 in AND3. The experience was designed to take advantage of PlayStation VR and the result was quite positive. The results were reflected a year later in sales.

Then came the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 and we thought that maybe the experience would be in the third person again, but we already realized that the path with the main series will be in the first person and that was demonstrated with RE Village.

‘As you know, one of the central themes of the Resident Evil series is terror or fear, and I’m just warning you not to take anything you’ve seen so far as an indication that you can relax in terms of horror content! There are many intense and horrible scenes in the game, but we have decided to leave them for you to experience.‘Morimasa Saito added.

Do not forget that RE Village It will be released on May 7 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.

