Most companies have not stopped works in progress as there is a “strong demand” in the Region, but the new uncertainties force them to make the business viable
New construction projects are advancing slowly in Murcia given the uncertainty in the sector when it comes to fitting all the pieces together, after the ‘perfect storm’ that has brought scarcity and rising prices of raw materials, the skyrocketing price of fuels and energy and, as a last straw, the impact of the war
