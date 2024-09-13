Last night, the industry was shocked to learn the entire staff at indie video game publisher Annapurna Interactive had resigned. This exodus followed after negotiations with Annapurna owner Megan Ellison met an impasse.

As Matt reported last night, these departures caused “chaos” among Annapurna Interactive’s game developer partners. An Annapurna spokesperson confirmed all existing games and projects will remain with the company, while new president Hector Sanchez reportedly told developers all contracts will be honored and that all Annapurna Interactive staff will be replaced.

In the time since, many developers have taken to social media to assure their communities of the status of various projects tied to the publisher.

The Stanley Parable creator Davey Wreden said the team working on their upcoming project Wanderstop is “100 percent okay”, in a post on X.

“Nothing’s gonna stop us from getting Wanderstop out the door very soon.”

Wanderstop studio Ivy Road affirmed Wreden’s post. Calling the resignations at Annapurna a “bump in the road” it hadn’t anticipated, it wanted to make sure the community knew “the tea is still brewing, and we’re still working hard on Wanderstop!”

Wanderstop is described as a “a narrative-centric cozy game about change and tea”, and is set to release “soon”.



Matt Newell’s Lushfoil Photography Sim also looks to be ok, with the team stating it can “assume at this stage” the publisher’s change in circumstances will not impact the game’s release.

“But this news is definitely a loss,” Lushfoil Photography Sim’s social media account posted. “The Annapurna Interactive team were great to work with and gave the project a lot of love.”

We got a look at Lushfoil Photography Sim last year, during Annapurna Interactive’s showcase. As Matt wrote at the time, the upcoming release lives up to its name, arming players with a camera then setting them loose across stunning landscapes, from snowy mountaintops and misty glades to craggy beaches and rainy streets.

can assume at this stage that Lushfoil Photography Sim will be unaffected, given that the game itself is mostly complete. will keep you all updated but this news is definitely a loss, the annapurna interactive team were great to work with and gave the project a lot of love https://t.co/FenPsMJhyW — 🌿 (@lushfoil) September 13, 2024

Thomas Puha from Control and Alan Wake’s Remedy equally assured his followers that the recent change will not affect the studio’s partnership with Annapurna, as this deal was with the ‘Pictures’ arm of the company.

“Many of you are reaching out about the news around Annapurna (sorry to see what is going on to all involved) Interactive. Thank you for your care,” Puha wrote. I have furthered Remedy is self-publishing Control 2.

Many of you are reaching out about the news around Annapurna (sorry to see what is going on to all involved) Interactive. Thank you for your care! Remedy’s deal for Control 2, including Alan Wake and Control AV rights, is with Annapurna Pictures, and we are self-publishing… — Thomas Puha (@RiotRMD) September 13, 2024

Beethoven and Dinosaur’s Mixtape – one of Annapurna Interactive’s most high-profile games – is also ok. “Appreciate all those who reached out,” the team wrote, before adding: “Mixtape continues.”

Mixtape was revealed earlier this year, introducing us to a coming-of-age action adventure game with a soundtrack featuring DEVO, Roxy Music, Lush, The Smashing Pumpkins, Iggy Pop, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Joy Division, and more.

It is set to be released in 2025.



Also still on Annapurna Interacitve’s upcoming roster of games is No Code’s Silent Hill: Townfall. However, the developer is yet to make a comment on last night’s news.

In a statement last night, Annapurna owner Megan Ellison said the company’s “top priority is continuing to support our developer and publishing partners during this transition.”

Said Ellison: “We’re committed to not only our existing slate of games but also expanding our presence in the interactive space as we continue to look for opportunities to take a more integrated approach to linear and interactive storytelling across film and TV, gaming, and theatre.”