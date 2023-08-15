The final countdown to Starfield it’s really on. If you’re worried that Starfield may be affected by a last minute delay, don’t worry. Bethesda’s Pete Hines has confirmed that the game is in good shape, reassuring fans.

There are many exciting things to look forward to in Starfield. It’s been hinted that there will be a “surprising” number of side quests, which makes sense when you remember that the game has over 1,000 planets. About 10% of these are expected to contain signs of life, while the rest will harbor valuable resources. The developers have been hinting at the different branching paths and factions the game will introduce, plus fans are convinced that you’ll be able to play as a space samurai and decorate your own apartment. However, apparently you don’t need to worry about the game being riddled with bugs or lagging.

As far as we know, Starfield it has yet to be announced as ‘gold’ publicly, despite its release being scheduled in a little over three weeks. Bethesda previously hinted that the game has “the fewest bugs we’ve ever released a game with.” Now, going into the final countdown, Pete Hines, Bethesda’s head of publishing, has assured fans that despite the lack of a ‘gold’ announcement, Starfield there will be no further delays.

As reported by Prima Games, Hines responded to a tweet that read:

“That’s good, but we want to know when the game will reach the ‘gold’ stage and when it will be possible to pre-download. cyberpunk he did the same”.

Hines’ response was:

“Take a deep breath. I have an amazing team. We know what we’re doing.”

A pretty safe answer if you ask me. It seems like, Starfield it’s scheduled to be released in a solid state, though we won’t know for sure until we get our hands on it. Supposedly, the developers will be on hand to fix any bugs or glitches that show up in the final version, but in addition to this, a talented group of modders is working on the Community Patch for Starfield to further help improve the overall quality of the game. Do we have a Game of the Year candidate on our hands? It is very probable.

Via: Gaming Bible

Editor’s note: If you have to delay it, delay it, what we don’t want is another redfallin terms of candidate for Game of the Year, after the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 this is going to get really rough. The strong season of the year is still missing so hold on, 2023 is breaking it.