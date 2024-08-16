For a few months now, more independent games with AAA touches have been released by Asian countries, we saw that not too far away with projects like Stellar Blade, Lies of P or even Black Myth Wu Kongwhich will be released very soon on consoles and PC. And with that in mind, developers have mentioned the interest in releasing more single player games, given that the market is accepting them very well.

According to a report, the media interviewed a group of Korean developers who discussed the shift in the local industry away from mobile games and free-to-play (F2P) business models. However, there are differences of opinion on the growth potential of the console market in the region.

Shift Up, the study behind Stellar Blade, revealed that only 5% of its sales in PS5 came from the Korean market. CEO Kim Hyung-tae believes that single-player games could be more successful if released on both consoles and PCs, as he sees greater growth potential on the latter platform.

On the other hand, Round8 Studio took a more cautious stance. Its chief executive, Jason Parknoted that in Korea only a “fixed number of people” play single-player titles on consoles or PCs. According to Park, Lies of P It was designed for a global audience, and that is where its success lies.

Also, Pearl Abyss, the developer of Crimson Desert, has a different view, stating that the console market in Korea has shown significant growth. This debate reflects the diversity of perspectives in the Korean industry on the future of single-player games and their viability on different platforms.

Via: PlayStation LyfeStyle