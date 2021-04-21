We could say that the arrival of the new consoles has not yet shown everything they can offer. To this day, there are several development tools that have not yet finished adapting to these hardware, mainly remembering the case of Unreal Engine 5, which will arrive at the end of this year. Now, AMD also has its own tools and it has been announced that there are important news. The developers already have available AMD FidelityFX for Xbox Series X / S, thus offering a set of tools to optimize and improve the graphics of next-generation games.
This has been confirmed on Game Stack Live, followed by wcctech, where AMD wanted to offer first-hand information on the news they are introducing to get the most out of their GPUs. We have seen that to promote these tools they have been alongside some of those long-awaited releases, such as Resident Evil Village. But those tools they introduced to give graphics a boost on PC, they weren’t present on consoles yet New generation Xbox and Playstation.
As announced, the developers They already have AMD FidelityFX available for Xbox Series X / S, thus offering a set of image quality tools that enables easier implementation of various things, such as ambient occlusion, variable shading, and custom AMD sharpening techniques. Among them is also technology that aims to boost gaming performance in a smart way.
A technology that is similar to what Nvidia promulgates with its DLSS, although the truth is that there is an important difference, seeking to offer a common goal, better performance. As reported, those who want to take advantage of all this technology to develop their next-generation games, should make use of the latest development kit provided for AMD. With this, they will be able to use technologies such as Contrast Adaptive Sharpening, Variable Shading and Raytraced Shadow Denoiser
Today, we are excited to announce that AMD FidelityFX is now available for Xbox! This news makes it even easier than before to write cross-platform games, with developers able to access certain AMD FidelityFX effects with specific optimizations for Windows and Xbox. Game developers can now use more platform-specific optimizations with AMD FidelityFX, directly from the Xbox Series X / S Game Development Kit.
This development is very exciting for everyone at AMD who has worked to deliver these effects to more developers, and we will continue to strive to bring our highly optimized effects to the forefront of cross-platform game development.
Around these tools, it seems that for now the cooperation between AMD and Microsoft has provided an advantage to Xbox consoles. It is expected that this same technology will reach all hardware that mount next-generation AMD chipsets, so it is likely that in the future it will also reach Playstation. Then we leave you with the digital event in which these news have been discovered, including the confirmation that the developers AMD FidelityFX is now available for Xbox Series X / S
The truth is that it seems very good news so that games that begin to arrive with improvements, or with development exclusively for the new generation, can make use of a group of new generation tools. In the meantime, it is expected that the arrival of new versions of the graphics engines, will allow to drive a generation that has started at idle, especially by sharing developments with the previous generation.
