Although they are still rumors, many are already assuming that the PS5 Pro It is a reality, and the topic of its launch became quite popular again just after Gamescom 2024an event in which the game creators were supposedly shown. With this in mind, word is spreading that these companies would be delaying their games, in order to develop them under the development kit of this new console that will supposedly be much more powerful.

During the event, the Italian website Multiplayer.it reported that in a conversation with a developer on Gamescomthis revealed that they were slowing down the production of their game in anticipation of the release of the PS5 Pro. It is speculated that the developer would prefer to optimize its title for the new hardware from launch, rather than releasing an update patch later, which is always annoying for players.

Later, it was mentioned that another developer, from a different studio, had voluntarily confirmed that they had already received the specifications for the new console. This person, who preferred to remain anonymous, expressed confidence that Unreal Engine 5 will run “much better” on the updated hardware, which also led them to postpone their work. Implying that they have a lot of confidence in the new device.

At the moment it is only mentioned that PS5 Pro It is planned for the 2024 festivities, but it is curious that they have not yet made the official announcement, and if they do, it is possible that it will be in a new State of Play or Showcasebut no one is sure when that will happen. It is possible that it will be in the middle of next September, or that it will suffer some delays as well to arrive fully with expected games like Marvel’s Wolverine.

Via: PS Lifestyle

Author’s note: Seeing is believing, so I’m not going to assume anything about the PS5 Pro until it’s announced. They should have already done so by now if they’re going to release it in December.