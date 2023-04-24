To attract developers to new subjects of Russia, it is planned to provide them with benefits – to subsidize project financing rates. A corresponding appeal was sent to Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin signed by a member of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing from United Russia Alexander Yakubovsky.

The rate on such loans is proposed to be set at 2%, now the average is 5-6%. In addition, the deputies propose to assign to one of the credit organizations of the Russian Federation the obligation to issue project financing.

Now banks are reluctant to do this, explained Alexander Yakubovsky. From January 1, 2023, in new regions, you can get a preferential mortgage for new buildings, as well as the construction of private houses at 2%. This has led to a marked increase in demand for housing.

“New housing is not being built as actively as we would like, with the exception of some cities, such as Mariupol,” Yakubovsky said.

Against this background, it is logical to subsidize the rate on project financing loans for developers, added Alexander Aksenenko, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee for Construction and Housing and Communal Services.

