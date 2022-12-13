Russians will be able to buy tokens for part of the cost of the apartment. The first such proposals may appear on the market as early as the first quarter of 2023. Such a project is currently being developed by the Samolet group, Kirill Khrapov, commercial director of the company, told Izvestia.

He explained: by redeeming the token, the investor acquires a piece of real estate that backs the asset. The client will receive passive income due to the rise in price of the apartment when the house is completed.

It will be possible to buy a token for a part of the cost of an apartment through a broker. Petersburg real estate construction company told Izvestia that they are aware of the development of a special platform for the sale of tokens by a large stock broker.

So, in order to invest in real estate, Russians do not have to take out a mortgage, register ownership of an apartment in the traditional way, and even withdraw money from a brokerage account, said Yulia Moshkova, Mortgage Director of Petersburg Real Estate (part of the Setl Group holding).

The primary real estate market is promising, but the price of an apartment in a new building in old Moscow starts at about 8 million rubles, so tokens will make investment in housing more affordable, said Vyacheslav Priymak, head of the mortgage products department at Ingrad Group.

The regulation of this sphere is being discussed, said Anatoly Aksakov, chairman of the State Duma committee on the financial market. At the same time, according to him, now the law does not prevent the release of such tokens.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Shared hole: developers in 2023 will launch tokens for the purchase of housing