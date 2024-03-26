While it is true that there is a group of players excited about the possibility of the launch of the rumored PlayStation 5 Pro This year, many more don't see the point in this review. This is a feeling that is not exclusive to the general public, since many developers do not see much sense in the existence of this hardware.

Through his new podcast, Chris Dring, director of GamesIndustry.biz, spoke about his experience at the last edition of the Games Developers Conference, or GDC, where he had the opportunity to talk with multiple developers. Here he mentioned that developers are not excited about the PlayStation 5 Pro. This is what he said about it:

“I'll be honest, I didn't meet a single person who understood the point of this. The developers didn't seem to feel they needed it. First of all, they weren't getting the most out of the PS5. A couple of companies said, 'This won't grow the market. This is not going to change the situation.' “This generation doesn’t even seem to have started, and it doesn’t need a mid-generation refresh.”

While Sony has not confirmed the existence of the PS5 Pro, In recent months, documents have been leaked stating that this console would be available at the end of 2024. Along with this, the specifications show us more powerful hardware, but the jump is not that big compared to what was seen between the PS4 and PS4 Pro.

Let's remember that the PS4 Pro arrived when 4K resolution began to become a standard on televisions. Currently, there is no technological leap that warrants having a more powerful PS5. Similarly, The sales would not merit the effort to launch this console. By January 2020, the PS4 Pro had sold 14.3 million units, representing 15% of overall sales of this console. This means that the PS5 Pro is a niche product.

As we already mentioned, The PS5 Pro is not officially revealed yet, so Sony still has time to discuss whether or not it is worth releasing a piece of hardware which, at the end of the day, could hurt them more than benefit them. On related topics, Dring also talked about the lack of interest that developers have in supporting Xbox. Similarly, GTA 6 it wouldn't run at 60fps on PS5 Pro.

Editor's Note:

While there are a number of arguments in favor of the PS5 Pro, since the new hardware would allow games to run at 4K and 60fps in a more stable way, it is also true that there is no real need for this console, and it could end up being a failure for Sony, who has unrealistic expectations about the number of hardware units they have to sell each quarter.

Via: GamesIndustry.biz