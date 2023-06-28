The head of Playstation, Jim Ryanspoke of Xbox Game Pass during his trial testimony regarding the acquisition of Activision-Blizzard by Microsoftand he certainly didn’t do it in kind tones.

Xbox Game Pass has certainly changed the way players can enjoy video games and discover new ones, but although for users it may be a great novelty, the opposite would be for developers, according to Jim Ryanwho claims to have collected testimonials from insiders who publish their works on both Game Pass what up Playstationwho unanimously expressed their contempt for the platform Microsoft.

“I’ve talked to several developers, and they all told me they don’t like it Xbox Game Pass because it destroys the value of one’s works,” Ryan said in his testimony. Also, according to him Xbox Game Pass represents a waste of money for Microsoftas unprofitable. Even this statement, however, has no proof and indeed is totally in disagreement with what was declared in the past by Phil Spenceraccording to which the service is highly profitable and is expected to remain in circulation for several years.