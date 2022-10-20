The Xbox Series S is a great console for all those who cannot afford a Series X. Thanks to its reduced price, the new generation is within the reach of many more people, and this is a strategy that has worked for Xbox. However, almost two years after its release, developers have started to have problems with this piece of hardware. It all started last week, when it was revealed that Gotham Knights will only run at 30fps. Rocksteady artist Lee Devonald pointed out that this was due to optimization of the Xbox Series S, which he called a “potato.” Now, this controversy has been joined by Ian Maclure, special effects artist in games like I Am Fish, who has pointed out that this small console has been a problem for many developers. This was what he commented: “Studios have gone through a development cycle in which the Series S proved to be a drag on production, and now that games are being developed firmly with new consoles in mind, the teams do not want to repeat the process”. For its part, Microsoft is aware of these complaints, and not long ago shared an update to the Xbox Series S development kits, with which developers now have more memory to work with. However, it seems that people like Devonald and Maclure, this is not enough, and they would prefer to develop only for the Xbox Series X. In related topics, you can learn more about the measures to improve the performance of the Xbox Series S here. Similarly, a special Series S of the Ninja Turtles is announced.



Editor’s Note: As an Xbox Series S user, I can say that the console is capable of running current-gen games quite well. We may not see 4K, but the option for 60fps is usually present. However, I also understand that this process can be complicated for some developers. Via: VGCThe post Developers complain about the Xbox Series S first appeared on Atomix.

