With strong rumors about the launch of the successor to the nintendo switch For this year, there is a topic that needs to be addressed, and it is the games that would come to this console. Although we still do not have a clear answer to this question, We already know that more than 200 developers are working on a project related to the new Nintendo console.

Recently, the Game Developers Conference conducted a survey with over three thousand anonymous developers. Here it was mentioned that 8% are already working on a project for the successor to the Nintendo Switch. However, this does not mean that these people have a development kit for this console in their hands. Likewise, it is very likely that this number is much larger, since there were developers who were not surveyed.

This report by GDC has also revealed that 18% of the developers surveyed are working on a project related to the current Nintendo Switch. For their part, 32% showed interest in developing games for the successor of this console, while 25% are more focused on the current Big N platform.

It is important to mention that at the moment there is not a single game confirmed for the successor to the Nintendo Switch. However, Reports have mentioned that this console will be an evolution of what was seen in 2017and not so much a revolution, so developers will not have to undergo a brand transition when fully working on this new piece of hardware.

As usual, Nintendo has remained silent on the matter, but it seems that the reveal of that console is becoming more and more near. On related topics, this is everything we know so far about this console. Likewise, a former Nintendo employee talks about the successor to the Switch.

Editor's Note:

The first games to come to the Switch will be very important in defining the type of experience we will have in our hands. If they are very similar to the current console, it is likely that not many will be surprised, and this can have negative consequences. We can only wait to see what plans are in motion.

Via: Nintendo Life