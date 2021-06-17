The Importance of Xbox Game Pass to the Video Game IndustryIt is something difficult to question, especially if we look at how it is transforming it for the better. Developers find in the Microsoft service a unique opportunity to position their games. And it is not only about indies games, but also AAA that manage to position themselves as the best-selling games within the platform. That is why it is not strange to see a developer talk about the importance of Xbox Game Pass for her game.
Yesterday was the last day that Night Call was available on Xbox Game Pass. This game offered a very interesting detective simulation experience where you had to solve different cases while driving a taxi. One of the developers who worked on the game has talked about how the service helped his title succeed.
Developer expresses the importance of Xbox Game Pass for its game
Anthony Jauneaud spoke on Twitter about Night Call, on the importance of Xbox Game Pass in helping the game reach a wider audience. In his words, the importance of Xbox Game Pass for Night Call was that it allowed it to be played by many more people than they could have expected during the two years it was available on the service. This statement joins the list of developers and publishers who have recognized the benefits of Xbox Game Pass, Sega included.
While many get excited about the titles AAA added to Xbox Game Pass, there are tons of underrated gems there. Night Call was one of them. It’s always good to hear these success stories behind Xbox Game Pass.
