It is a fact that within the next generation consoles we can clearly include PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and yes, the model considered as inferior enters the list because great games will be released for it. However, some creators do not agree with certain limitations that can be presented with the development of graphic marvels.

Through a new interview with the creators of Trine 5, Frozenbytethe marketing manager, Kai Tuovinenmentioned that while the console is an excellent option for those looking to get cheaper hardware, from a creation perspective, it can potentially become a “predicament”, especially for people looking to exploit the graphical part.

Here is what is mentioned:

More powerful hardware is always better from a developer’s perspective. I think for more graphics intensive games the Series S can become a bottleneck as support is required. However, from a gamer’s perspective, I guess it’s a good option to have a more affordable console.

For now, there are no plans to sideline xbox series s with current generation games, among them it has been confirmed to Starfield, Lies of P and until the next delivery of Indiana Jones. Then, the doubt will continue if it is a limitation or only the problem is the lower resolution.

Via: gamingbolt