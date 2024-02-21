Home page World

From: Michel Guddat

Too much choice, too much competition: An app developer quickly releases a dating app that is only about one person: himself.

Brooklyn – Finding a life partner is a primary goal for many people. Even if some people lose their desire to find a partner. Today, singles have access to over 2500 online dating platforms. The popularity of dating apps has increased enormously. Here's how to avoid twelve common mistakes when dating online.

Developer designs own dating app “Flirt with Los”

However, the abundance of options could also be too large. This is the opinion of Los Mayers from New York City. He quickly decided to develop his own dating app. The app is called “Flirt with Los”. And for good reason: The American is the only person you can date within the app. It's a little fun in the search for romance, and not a rip-off – like the so-called Tinder scammers.

When the app opens, the user immediately sees a selfie of Mayers standing in front of a mirror in a clothing store. He presents himself in a T-shirt, a gold chain, leather shoes and a black skirt. Don't like the profile picture? Then you can simply delete the app and try another one. There are definitely many alternatives, even to the established dating apps. Los Mayers has found its own niche and focuses on individuality.

Two clicks – and dating with app developer Los Mayers starts

Below the image, the app presents two options: “Flirt” or “Pass”. If the user chooses Pass, a photo of Mayers is shown crying and asking for a second chance. When selecting “Flirt” the user receives predefined answer options such as “Hey, I like your style” – ready-made sentences for the beginning of a conversation. For Mayers, it's not about finding the perfect words, but rather about the moment of connection.

The user then enters their Twitter or Instagram name and dating with Mayers can begin. For Mayers himself, this app is a personal project. As an app developer from Brooklyn, USA, he gave online dating a chance, but was dissatisfied with the existing apps.

He didn't feel attracted to the existing options and decided to develop his own app. He originally set himself the challenge of releasing a new app every month to improve his skills. “I wanted to see if I could publish apps like other people publish their music,” he explains gizmodo.com.

“All my apps are based on their own problems”

“Flirt with Los” is intended to be partly humorous, but it also has a certain seriousness. “It’s the most personal thing I’ve ever done,” emphasizes Mayers. “All of my apps are based on their own problems, but this is the first time it really says: This is me. This is my face and this is the problem I have. I can’t find a date.”

The idea of ​​developing a personalized dating app is not new. Aaron Smith launched his own dating app back in 2019. “Uniqueness saves you from endless hours of swiping,” he adds people.com quoted.

So there are different options: Either you download an app and hope to find the love of your life. Or you decide to develop an app yourself. The well-known Dating app Tinder has now introduced additional paid features.

