Will Smith won an Academy Award tonight, but the event is more talked about for the episode of the slap in the face of Rock than for the statuettes.

The dispute between Will Smith and Chris Rock during the gala evening of the Academy Awards he went around the world. Beyond the gravity of the fact, followed by Smith’s Oscar win as best actor, the web has already reacted and played down as always with hundreds of memes. And another small case in the case, which came to light in the last few hours, saw a video game developer as the protagonist.

The case of homonymy –

A case of homonymy knocked out Will Smith’s Twitter notifications, and it’s not about the Hollywood actor at the center of the scene for the Oscar he just received and (perhaps above all) because of the slap given to the presenter. While he followed, like many others, the gala that awards the best of American and global cinema, lo video game developer and podcaster Will Smith it received a ton of tags and exponential messages, from people they believed they were dealing with King Richard actor.

Will Smith’s reaction (not the actor) –

“Speaking seriously, I’m not the person you’re angry with / you’re happy with,” Smith later wrote a series of tweets in which he commented on the crime, without losing the opportunity to launch a message of ‘peace’. “I make podcasts and video games for a living. Running the risk of pissing people off at me instead of the other guy, the world would be a better place if we stopped responding to words with violence“. Providently, then, in his biography on Twitter came the clarification: “not that Will Smith”. Until the next Academy Award or, if really, a slap in the face live worldwide …