Let’s start with the positive. Instead of whining about the long waiting time of GTA 6, you can also be grateful that you will have all the time to play during your retirement, in 30 to 40 years. Then the game must be over, right? Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick explains why during a meeting with investors GTA 6 is delayed – and why it’s okay.

Zelnick says there are delays, but they deliberately choose to postpone the game. “If you had to choose, I’d rather have the situation we’re in, which is that we’ve had some delays and we need to revise the guidelines,” Zelnick says. “I’ll always prefer that to taking a few flops. That’s really the key in this business.’

You forget about the delay

So there were some problems with the new one GTA. According to Zelnick, the game studio has often had problems and has always chosen to postpone a title instead of rushing it. That always worked out well, according to the CEO, because, in his opinion, “the small amount of time lag didn’t matter in the context of the results we were able to deliver. That will be the case here too.’

Zelnick does not say what the original release date of GTA 6 used to be. We wonder if the game should have been out by now. Anyway, the game studio probably doesn’t mind, because GTA Online (and thus GTA 5) still provides a nice stream of income.