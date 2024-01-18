The Developer Direct Of Xbox is getting closer and it's natural to ask what it is duration , one of the essential pieces of information in similar cases. The event has actually already been uploaded online, waiting to be unlocked this evening at 9pm. According to the YouTube runtime we learn that overall it will last 48 minutes from start to finish.

A highly anticipated event

So there will be plenty of time to see Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Avowed, Ara: History Untold and Indiana Jones in action. Furthermore, there is also talk of the presence of an unpublished, unconfirmed announcement, while Microsoft has made it clear that there will be no surprise game launch, as happened last year with Hi-Fi Rush. Apparently Activision Blizzard King games won't be present either. So there will be the titles indicated above and, hopefully, a lot of concreteness, with release dates and gameplay to be enjoyed.

