A couple of days ago, the UK Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA for its acronym in English, shared a document where Microsoft pointed out that games that reach xbox game pass day ones don’t sell as well during their first 12 months as compared to traditional releases. Given the controversies that this statement has caused, a developer has come out to defend this service.

Through his official Twitter account, Mike Rose, founder and director of No More Robots, who have given us descend and Soccer Storycame out to defend the decision to bring their games to Xbox Game Pass, noting that the service is a positive for indie and AA titles. This was what he commented:

“Every time Game Pass is in the news, my search for “Descenders” *fills* with mentions as people on both sides try to explain why Descenders is proof of their own Game Pass claim. And every time, oh boy, I learn that gamers don’t understand how video games work *at all* All I can say is that our goal is to bring every title we release from now on to Game Pass. By doing so, we will ensure the success of each title and relieve immense pressure from developers. But please, players, keep explaining why it’s bad for us.”

All I can say is, we’re aiming to get every single title we publish from now on, onto Game Pass. In doing so, we’ll secure success for each title, and relieve immense pressure for the devs But please gamers, continue to explain why it’s bad for us —Mike Rose (@RaveofRavendale) February 15, 2023

Rose is keen to bring his games to Xbox Game Pass, as this platform removes some of the pressures and challenges that independent game development involves. However, this position does not take into consideration AAA titles, something that many have pointed out as the main point of concern with this platform.

Editor’s Note:

The discussion in this case is not about indie or AA games, these are experiences that clearly benefit from being on Game Pass. However, when it comes to AAA productions, that’s when the idea of ​​going out day one on a subscription service doesn’t make much sense to some of the big studios in the industry.

Via: Mike Rose