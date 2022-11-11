Many people are thinking that one of the consoles that prevents the advancement of the generation is Xbox Series Ssame as although not equal to sets X totally, at least it can run games at good quality. And now, a developer has come to his defense, given that in recent days he has been widely described as being deficient.

The point of view of Paul Louis Santos, game director at FluxGamesstudy of Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Risingis that of S-series It is not any kind of problem, you just have to understand that it is slightly less powerful. But even with this detail, it has enough technology to be launching the large games of our days.

Here is his statement:

I think a customer who buys a Series S is aware that it doesn’t have the same specs as a Series X and is generally okay with that, so it shouldn’t be a big deal if it’s slightly different from its older sibling. powerful. That said, I think overall the Series S should hold out for quite some time, and with these technologies evolving so quickly, it’s very hard to predict how long their lifecycle will be.

Do not forget that great games that come for him 2023 they will arrive at Xbox sets yes also included here are neither more nor less than redfall Y Starfield of Bethesda. So we’ll see if the younger sister of sets X will be able to continue fighting and giving us the opportunity to try everything that comes to Game Pass.

Via: gamingbolt

Publisher’s note: Despite having everything against it, Xbox Series S is a good console that many people have bought. So discontinuing it would be a mistake, especially for all the public that is currently playing it.