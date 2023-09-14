From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 13/09/2023 – 18:02

Developer’s Day is celebrated on September 13th, one of the professions that has gained the most prominence in recent years with the growth in demand for technology. To celebrate the date, the Vacancies website brought together 490 opportunities for those who want to work in the area. Professionals from different parts of the country can sign up for the opportunities, which have remote, in-person and hybrid models.

For those who want to work completely flexibly, as is the case with the remote model, they can sign up for one of the 56 job opportunities to work in companies such as Totvs, Grupo Ânima and IEL-SP. See more about vacancies clicking here.

For those who prefer a slightly less flexible routine, but with face-to-face interaction, there are around 225 vacancies in the hybrid model, in companies such as Telefônica, SulAmérica, Editora Globo and Rede D’Or. Opportunities are available in several places such as Pernambuco, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais. To access, Click here. Now to see all technology vacancies available on the Vacancies website, Click here.

Totvs has 48 vacancies open for the development area

Finally, Totvs, a Brazilian software company, hires 48 professionals to work in the technology sector. The opportunities are for Developer, Data Analyst and Development Specialist. Interested parties must have knowledge and experience with programming and software development.

Among the benefits offered by the company are: medical and dental assistance, daycare assistance, gym assistance, life insurance, meal vouchers, private pension, profit sharing, agreements with other partner companies and transport vouchers.Register for free clicking here.