Dino Patti, the co-founder of Playdead and Jumpship, has revealed that xbox game pass hurt studio sales for the game somerville. According to an interview, when Patti founded Jumpship, the studio originally pitched her idea to Google Stadia (RIP), but ended up partnering with Microsoft to launch your game on xbox game pass.

In the interview, Patti claims the deal was good, but they also believe it may have hurt their sales, saying:

“I also think it hurts sales. Because a lot of people just try it and don’t invest. If you don’t like the first 10 minutes, that’s it. Also, if you don’t make the first 10 minutes awesome, maybe that’s a problem too. I think that [Game Pass] Alright. He is not my favorite. My favorite is the old premium model, where I sell you a video with great pictures and earn your $30 bucks. And then after that, I have to comply. I don’t need to get any more money from you later.”

This agrees with what has been said above about how xbox game pass potentially hurts sales of certain games. But that still hasn’t stopped developers from working with Microsoft. Mike Rose, the founder of No More Robots, has said that they have had games that have sold better when they are on GamePass or right after they got out of it, but at the same time, they’ve also seen “zero change in sales that they were getting before or after.” Rose said the biggest problem with xbox game pass affecting sales is that it is difficult to determine how many copies the game could sell in Xbox if it didn’t launch in GamePass.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: This is very complicated, there are many factors at play, there are definitely games that no one would play if they weren’t in GamePass…cough…cough… redfall. Seriously, I like what Patti says about the old model. However, in my case it is more likely that she will try a game in GamePass that by means of a demo.