When the S Series It was announced, it was sold as a cheap alternative to experience the new generation of Xbox, something that convinced more than one person. However, over time we began to see a series of problems caused by the limitations of this hardware. Now, one of the developers of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has made it clear that optimizing games for the Series S is a nightmare.

Through his official Twitter account, Del Walker, one of the main artists who worked on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguerevealed that Rocksteady’s optimization work for the Xbox Series S was so annoyingthat some developers will probably choose to drop support for the Microsoft console in order to avoid the problems. This is what he had to say about it:

“I wish the Series S never existed, man. It’s such a pain to optimize for that console. I guess we’ll see more Xbox-avoiding game releases in the future.”

The Xbox Series S has a GPU that is 61% weaker than the Series Xwith almost 40% less RAM. Worst of all, developers have to develop their games for both pieces of hardware. As a result, many developers will probably choose to stop supporting this generation of Microsoft.

The most recent case is that of Black Myth: Wukongwhich is planned for release for Xbox Series X|S, but we don’t know when that will happen yet, and Reports have indicated that the team in China is struggling to get the Series S version working properlyThe same is being said about titles like GTA 6, and other big releases.

For now, Xbox has no plans to drop support for the Series Sno matter how much it is affecting your performance. In related topics, GTA 6 would run at 720p on Series S. Likewise, Xbox Game Pass Standard won’t have day one games.

Author’s Note:

It’s a shame that the Xbox Series S is such a drag. While during the console’s first few years there was no problem, because we were still seeing releases that were also coming to Xbox One, once development focused entirely on the new generation, the problems quickly came to light.

