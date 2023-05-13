Bethesda’s design director, ie Emil Pagliarulorevealed that he has a Starfield themed tattoo which however noon can splurge for at least another four monthsgiven that could reveal something about the title in question:

In other news, I totally got a Starfield tattoo yesterday. And it’s something I can’t show or talk about until release, because spoilers! But I love it. Clean. Simple. Powerful. 🤓 — Emil Pagliarulo (@Dezinuh) May 10, 2023

Among other things, I got a Starfield themed tattoo yesterday. Can’t talk about it and can’t show it until release, as it’s spoiler! But I love it. Clean. Simple. Powerful

Pagliarulo specified that the spoiler in question is not something related to the ending of the title but however, it would tease something that hasn’t been officially revealed yet by Bethesda.

Pagliarulo also revealed that having other tattoos of Bethesda-branded titles, specifically some dedicated to The Elder Scrolls And Fallout:

I actually have Fallout and Elder Scrolls tattoos as well, so it was only fitting. I have the Dark Brotherhood Listener symbol on my left arm, and binary code spelling “SYNTH” on the back of my neck. Because… pic.twitter.com/yzKMWNZ19z — Emil Pagliarulo (@Dezinuh) May 10, 2023

I actually have Fallout and Elder Scrolls tattoos as well, so that was fitting. I have the Dark Brotherhood Listener symbol on my left arm and the binary code that reads “SYNTH” on the back of my neck.

Although Pagliarulo has specified that he cannot show the tattoo in question until the release of the title, there is a small possibility that this could happen in a monthgiven that in June there will be a dedicated event during which more details on the awaited video game will be revealed.

Finally, we remind you that Starfield will be released on September 6, 2023 For windows And Xbox Series X/S.