New England Journal of Medicine: Developed patch for peanut allergy in children

An international team of specialists, funded by the French biotechnology company DVB Technologies, has developed a patch for peanut allergy in children. Conclusions of the work published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

A patch called Viaskin is applied to the skin and is a form of immunotherapy. Thus, children with peanut allergies are gradually exposed to small particles of peanut protein, which trains the immune system to better tolerate the allergen.

Related materials:

Scientists conducted a series of tests involving 362 children aged from one to three years. The subjects were randomly assigned to either wear an allergen patch or a placebo (no active ingredient) every day for a year.

The results showed that 67 percent of the children in the first group achieved immune resistance: they could swallow one to four peanut kernels without an allergic reaction. For comparison, in the placebo group, this figure was at the level of 33 percent.

The most common side effect was a skin rash. Less than two percent of study participants developed mild to moderate systemic symptoms.

In February 2023, staff at the University of Notre Dame and the Indiana University School of Medicine introduced a drug to prevent peanut allergies.