The organization for the fight against poverty and preventable diseases ONE Campaign reported that developed countries have already purchased more vaccines against the new coronavirus than they need to vaccinate the entire population. Interfax.

An analysis of current vaccine supply deals reportedly showed that the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and Japan have already secured more than 3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

It is noted that this is more than a billion more than the number of doses required to vaccinate the entire population of these countries.

Earlier it was reported that every fiftieth person in the world was vaccinated against coronavirus. More than 2% of the world’s population is vaccinated against COVID-19, which the UN estimates at 7.8 billion.

UN Secretary General António Guterres urged countries to urgently create a global vaccination plan against COVID-19 for a more equitable distribution of vaccines between states.