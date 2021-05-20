Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

New York University Abu Dhabi announced the success of its researchers in developing a small-sized, non-contact, multi-physical probe that enables the collection of cytoplasmic samples from single tumor cells without affecting their locations within the original tissues.

The probe can also be used to add substances to selected cells within tissues to modify their genetic makeup, which contributes to supporting advanced studies that can support our current understanding of many pathogens such as cancer and Alzheimer’s, as well as the development of new and effective treatments. This new probe also holds strong potential in stem cell biology and cell reprogramming.

The new, high-resolution technology will support the “Human Cell Atlas” project, which is the most ambitious global initiative to classify cells, by enabling the mechanism of modifying genetic sequences using non-invasive, multiplexed methods, and obtaining “biopsies” of cellular components with a single tool.

The ability to analyze single cells and maintain their spatial morphology intact in the original tumor contributes greatly to understanding cell diversity and the extent of heterogeneity within tumors.

A team of researchers developed the new probe under the supervision of Mohamed Qassaymeh, Assistant Professor of Mechanical and Biomedical Engineering at New York University Abu Dhabi and Principal Investigator in the University’s Laboratory of Microfluidics and Advanced Miniature Devices.

Muhammad Qassaymeh

Qassaymeh and his team reviewed the new technology development process through a study entitled “The use of a non-contact and multi-physical probe to modify and analyze single cells that undergo spatial and temporal changes”, which was published by the Small Scientific Journal. The team relied on the new innovation on their previous research on 3D-printed microfluidic probes, and their recent success in developing a microelectrode fluid probe that is used to separate cells and determine their patterns. The non-contact and multi-physical probe is characterized by a miniaturized and sophisticated design, which allows modification of single cells, and the completion of operations on cellular components, as well as containing electrical components dedicated to stimulating single cells.

“The non-contact and multi-physical probe does something like collecting blood samples from patients without any contact or contact between the needle and the skin, but cancer cells in this case play the role of the patient,” said Ayola Primo, first author and former doctoral student and member of Prof. Mohamed Qassaymeh’s team. The needle is five times thinner than a human hair, with the use of electrical signals to puncture the cell membrane without any puncture to the skin.

“The probe we have developed lends itself to more in-depth genetic analyzes of individual cells and helps gain a more comprehensive understanding of cancer and other complex diseases,” said Mohamed Qassaymeh. Our future research aims to increase the productivity of the new probe and improve the accuracy of targeting cellular components. We expect that these innovative technologies will help provide unprecedented information and analysis on the most important internal mechanisms of action that are essential for all life forms. ”