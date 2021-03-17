Australian cosmetologists have developed a new way to reshape noses without surgery. Reported by the Daily Mail.

Instead of rhinoplasty or injections, Sydney specialists offer visitors plasma fibroblast therapy, which tightens and improves the appearance of the skin. It is noted that the cost of such a procedure is much lower than the price for plastic surgery – it is equal to 450 dollars per session (33 thousand rubles).

According to the material, the hourly therapy targets fibroblasts – the cells in the dermis that produce collagen and protein – that are located under the top layer of the skin. Fibroblasts are known to play an important role in wound healing and maintaining skin elasticity.

During the session, the beautician uses a special device resembling a fountain pen that discharges high-frequency electric current into small areas of the nose. The current creates microtrauma in the skin layer, thereby simulating the tightening effect. At the same time, experts emphasize that the plasma tip does not touch the skin directly, but releases a current over it.

According to cosmetologists, the procedure is almost painless, the recovery time varies from 4 to 12 hours. In this case, the visible result is achieved after eight weeks. In addition, after plasma fibroblast therapy, make-up is prohibited for eight days. The advantage of the procedure is that one visit to the salon is enough to achieve the desired shape of the nose.

In March, it became known that the Russian TV star Anastasia Balinskaya began to rot his nose after plastic surgery. She said that during the operation, the surgeon implanted a plate into the tip of her nose, but she moved, became inflamed and began to emit an unpleasant odor.