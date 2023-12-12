Promoting blood cells to produce antibodies against a specific viral protein represents an important step in the development of vaccines for human use. This can be difficult for researchers because whether subjects develop antibodies depends on how scientists design and administer the antigens, which are part of the virus they are giving to test the vaccine's effectiveness.

In this regard, researchers in Germany have developed a new system to visualize epitopes in mammalian cells for immunization studies. They believe this method can greatly aid scientists in immunization efforts.

The results of research were published on Biology Methods & Protocols.

Developing vaccines: that's what it's all about

A very important aspect of virus research is how to express and purify antigen for vaccination. Animals immunized with prepared antigens produce specific antibodies against the antigen. But scientists need to isolate the antigen to ensure they develop vaccines aimed at the specific disease they want to fight.

Once researchers purify the antigen, they can develop vaccines that cause subjects to produce the desired antibodies. But this isolation is especially time-consuming when trying to develop lab-produced antigens since a virus often mutates rapidly. It can take several weeks for scientists to develop vaccines with the right antigens.

Here scientists developed a new method to induce target-specific immune responses. By fusing the antigen proteins into a membrane-bound anchoring protein derived from tetraspanin, the researchers created fusion proteins that appear predominantly on the surface of human cells.

Exposure of proteins on the surface by a carrier protein induces the production of antibodies directed against appropriate and relevant antigens. A further advantage is that these antigens have the same conformation and modifications as the corresponding virus proteins because they are produced by cells similar to those of the human body, which the virus naturally infects.

This new display technology could be a potentially much more reliable immunization technique for developing vaccines. In the study here the researchers were able to induce antibodies against several proteins by focusing on the receptor binding domain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The yet-to-be-developed protein allows scientists to target a specific disease for immunization purposes without the need to purify the antigen. The researchers are convinced that this technique can greatly speed up the immunization process.

“This work is based on the receptor binding domain of SARS-CoV-2 and is only the beginning of a very interesting immunization technique,” ​​said researcher Daniel Ivanusic, one of the authors of the study: “The most challenging, significant and exciting for us who use tANCHOR technology is to induce neutralizing antibodies against HIV-1. I think it's going to be great.”