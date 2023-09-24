The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority announced the development and automation of supplementary directional signage permits, making them available to the concerned authorities on the authority’s website www.rta.ae, as part of the authority’s digital transformation processes and providing easy and smart services within the reach of customers wherever they are and at any time.

Those requesting the service can access the Authority’s website and submit a request to issue a permit to install supplementary directional signs through the system for issuing outdoor advertising permits in the Emirate of Dubai, which has become integrated with all relevant systems, such as the financial system, the electronic mapping system, in addition to company licensing systems. Affiliated to the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

The authority said that it grants permits according to which the installation of the supplementary signboard is permitted in the locations specified therein, and to concerned authorities such as health and emergency facilities, transportation facilities, and public and major tourist destinations that meet the required conditions, in accordance with Dubai Government Executive Council Resolution (23) of 2013 No. (3) of 2021. Regarding the organization of supplementary informational signs on roads in Dubai, noting that the design, installation, maintenance and removal of the supplementary informational signage is carried out in accordance with the conditions, standards and legal and technical specifications specified in the Executive Council decision and the Traffic Control Means Manual prepared by the Authority.

The Authority confirmed that the system increases work efficiency, reduces dependence on papers, and facilitates procedures for all customers, which reinforces the Authority’s diligent keenness to raise the level of services provided, and apply the best international practices to provide the best to customers, thus increasing the satisfaction rate, and achieving competitiveness in making people happy, which is one of the goals. The Authority’s strategy.