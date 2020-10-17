E.Unterhaching is not in the Bavarian idyll. The huge housing estate south of Munich concreted away its charm decades ago. Develey boss Michael Durach, who sits on the local council for the CSU, still speaks of his “village”.

The company headquarters of Develey, Germany’s largest mustard manufacturer, to which brands such as Löwensenf and Bautzener belong, is a sober building with a large parking lot not far from the motorway. The green area to the right has some fruit trees and colonies of bees. In the modest foyer, the “German Sustainability Award 2020” certificate, awarded by the Federal Environment Ministry and a foundation, catches the eye.

The German Develey works have been working climate-neutral since this year, so they do not emit any greenhouse gases. The company set out on its way to a resource-saving economy back in 2008 – well before the German government’s energy concept or the 2019 climate protection program were presented in 2010.

Entrepreneur shares beliefs of peasant ancestors

Develey is not alone in this effort. More and more companies, especially medium-sized companies, have recognized the signs of the times and are setting themselves climate targets, says climate researcher Manfred Fischedick, who heads the private Wuppertal Institute for Climate, Environment and Energy. “Develey looks at emissions along the entire value chain.” In addition, sustainable management is not only prescribed from above, but also anchored in the workforce, says Fischedick. “That is exemplary.”

Michael Durach, type of wiry and ambitious manager, is happy to receive such praise. The 52-year-old runs the company together with his brother Stefan, who is head of production. Michael Durach is responsible for marketing and faces the outside world.

His motto: What has brought the company business success (560 million euros annual turnover, 2500 employees) should also be the key to climate and environmental protection – strategy, accuracy, consistency.

With 2500 employees, Develey – here the head office in Unterhaching – has an annual turnover of 560 million euros Source: via develey

The Durach family actually comes from the sauerkraut and cucumber industry. She has been producing pickled preserves since grandfather’s time. She only got into the mustard business in 1971 when she bought Develey, the former purveyor to the court in Munich.

As an entrepreneur in the food industry, Durach upholds the beliefs of the peasant ancestors, “conventional but sustainable” and “everything in measure”. He said that he turned to sustainable business with “common sense”. “I just wanted to show that it was possible.”

“The success of a sustainability strategy depends tremendously on leadership,” says Axel Kölle, head of the Center for Sustainable Management (ZNU) at the University of Witten / Herdecke, where Durach is on the advisory board. The ZNU has developed a sustainability standard with 43 requirements for developing and implementing a sustainability strategy.

External testing companies such as TÜV or Dekra certify companies mainly in the food industry according to this standard, monitor implementation every year and check in-depth every three years. So with Develey.

Kölle is convinced that investing in such a strategy pays off for companies – because of the savings effects, but also in terms of “proactive risk management”. Because environmental risks can be expensive – also for the good reputation of the company. Kölle even certifies Durach an “intrinsic motivation”.

Solar cells for the roofs of the employees

The entrepreneur developed this back in 2008 – because of his children, he says today. As elementary school students, they trained as climate ambassadors and began planting trees. A student from Tutzing had recently founded the “Plant for the Planet” initiative.

“It clicked for me back then,” says Durach. He formulated the goal of making the company taken over by his father in 1999 climate-neutral. In addition, the processes should be free from landfill waste and the products free from palm oil. Palm oil substitution is said to have been in place since 2016: All recipes have been rewritten and all ingredients have been meticulously checked, says Durach.

For energy generation, the company initially relied on geothermal energy, then also on photovoltaics. Soon even the roofs of the employees’ houses are to be equipped with solar cells at company expense so that the excess electricity can flow into the respective plant.

Together with his brotherly co-partner Stefan Durach, 50, he also prescribed a new heating and cooling concept for the company. But around 15,000 tons of CO 2 However, Develey cannot save a year through energy consumption – that is 50 percent of the total. The company compensates for this by planting trees in Mexico – on precisely traceable areas, assures Durach.

What color, what packaging? Consumers’ mustard preferences vary greatly depending on the region Source: picture alliance / ZB

The most difficult thing to solve for the company seems to be the packaging issue. Consumers have different preferences depending on the region: In East Germany they want mustard that is more gray in color, packaged in “plastic”; in the West, mustard-colored mustard in jars is more in demand.

For ketchup and barbecue sauces, on the other hand, squeeze bottles are popular. However, they are still made from the plastic polyethylene terephthalate, or PET for short. After all, 30 percent of the demand is already recycled material, says Durach.

Not everyone in the company followed his strategy in the same way. “At the beginning the employees said: Oh God, now he’s crazy,” reports Durach. “But they saw that the management is serious.” In each company, he has appointed a sustainability manager who reports directly to him. “It was clear to everyone that this is not a marketing department. That’s what entrepreneurs believe in, ”he says.

Praise to the McDonald’s fast food chain

Durach claims to have invested more than ten million euros in sustainability since 2008. “It’s not free. As an entrepreneur, you have to actively forego profit, ”he says. Employed managers in large corporations couldn’t do it that easily.

For family companies, on the other hand, this is not a problem. There is also the period of twelve years “nothing”. The drive is to make the company “inheritable”.

The Develey boss sometimes feels that he is on his own. “The consumer doesn’t pay for it, the trade doesn’t pay for it,” Durach says curtly. He judges the fast food chain McDonald’s somewhat milder, which is also his largest single customer for almost 50 years: “This is one of the few customers who also spend money on sustainability.”

The large retail groups have recognized the issue, but the pressure to implement it can only come from the consumer. Until then, Durach speaks of “system failure”.

The Durach family took over the former Munich purveyor Develey in 1971 Source: via develey

With the mainstay of canned cucumber (“Specht” brand), Develey is itself part of an unstable system, as demonstrated at a Corona hotspot this summer. In the large cucumber growing area in Lower Bavaria, Eastern European harvest workers sometimes live and work too close together.

“We have done our homework, we haven’t had a single corona case,” Durach defends himself with regard to his contract farmers. The area under cultivation has been expanded, the accommodation is less occupied and the farmers are paid more money.

But the entrepreneur does not fundamentally question the system of foreign low-wage workers on the cucumber plane, a harvesting machine on which the workers work lying down. His argument: the cucumbers come from a radius of 30 kilometers and are in the jar six hours after harvest. That is better than importing them from India.

With the strategy of regional origin, Develey acts in accordance with the ZNU sustainability requirements. This is especially true for mustard, where Develey combines the brands Düsseldorfer Löwensenf, Bautzener and Reine de Dijon under one roof.

If you used to get the mustard seeds from Canada, you buy now in Eastern Germany and Eastern Europe. This closeness to the suppliers is not only CO in logistics 2 saved, but also brought more control over the value chain.

“This is a development process that doesn’t stop,” says ZNU boss Kölle, describing the path to sustainability. At Develey, climate neutrality should also be achieved for the foreign locations in the next two years.

“Banks and investors will look at these things in the future,” believes the Wuppertal climate researcher Fischedick. “Vulnerability to environmental risks could soon be reflected in an interest rate premium on lending,” he predicts.

At Develey, two of the four entrepreneurial children are now getting ready for the successor. The sons of Michael and Stefan Durach are currently studying business administration. With ample equity, the company should still be a pretty legacy even after the crisis.

In 2020, however, Develey will record a slump in sales, as 50 percent of sales are attributable to the catering trade, which was completely closed for many weeks. Nevertheless, he has come through the past few months without layoffs, says Durach.

Despite the austerity measures, he had “nowhere put the brakes on” with the sustainability strategy. Durach wants to keep his lead: “As an entrepreneur, you want to be in the driver’s seat.”