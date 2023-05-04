Estimated loss if the point of no return is reached; Brazil is one of the countries that can most benefit from a green economy

The devastation of the Amazon would cause damage of BRL 920 billion to Brazil by 2050, says the Report on Climate and Development of the World Bank. O study presented this Thursday (4.May.2023) says that the damage will come if the forest reaches a point of “savannization” no return.

There is disagreement among scientists who study the Amazon about how much deforestation would be necessary to reach this point.

The study shows that Brazil is one of the countries that could most benefit from investments in the green economy. Many actions coincide with the search for greater efficiency. “Accelerating the path to becoming a high-income country is basically seeking greater productivity”said Stephane Hallegate, co-author of the study.

Of the countries analyzed by the World Bank so far, Brazil would be the 2nd that would need to invest the least by 2030 to achieve goals of zeroing carbon production in 2050. It would take 0.8% of GDP in the period. It is the equivalent of R$ 502 billion. See also Elections 2022: know what makes a senator - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO