The death toll in the Philippines rose to at least 31 on December 18, after being hit by Typhoon Rai. The badly affected central provinces of Cebu and Bohol declared a state of calamity to access disaster funds and authorities froze commodity prices.

Rai, the 15th typhoon in the Philippines this year, is one of the deadliest. The country’s disaster agency confirmed 31 deaths this Saturday, December 18, almost three times the figure reported a day earlier.

The typhoon, locally called Odette, hit the country’s southeast coast on Thursday, but the extent of the casualties and destruction was uncertain until two days later with entire provinces still without power, internet connection and mobile phones.

Le typhon Rai, le plus puissant à frapper les Philippines cette année, a déraciné des arbres, provoked l’effondrement de lignes électriques et inondé des villages à travers l’archipel vendredi, laissant au moins cinq morts derrière lui #AFP pic.twitter.com/vS9mo6cLKc – Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) December 17, 2021



Since Friday night, the cyclone has struck in the western Philippine Sea after devastating the central and southern island provinces of the country, where more than 300,000 people were evacuated in advance, a move that according to the government saved many lives.

At its strongest, Rai racked up 195-kilometer-per-hour sustained winds and gusts of up to 270 kph, one of the most powerful phenomena in recent years in the disaster-prone archipelago of Southeast Asia, nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the Sea. of South China.

Devastation and power outages

Many areas are still without power and corn and rice plantations have been flooded, according to Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor.

The authorities of the Dinagat Islands, in the south of the nation and one of the first provinces to hit by the fierce winds of Rai, remained isolated on Saturday due to the fall of power and communication lines.

But its governor, Arlene Bag-ao, managed to publish a statement on the province’s website, in which she assured that the island of about 180,000 inhabitants “has been razed to the ground.”

The official asked for food, water, temporary shelters, fuel, hygiene kits and medical supplies to serve the population.

“We may have survived, but we cannot do the same in the coming days due to our limited capabilities as an island province,” Bag-ao said, adding that some of the Dinagat hospitals were unable to open due to heavy damage. “Most of our commercial and cargo ships are now unsuitable for sea travel, which separates us from the rest of the country,” he explained.

Shelter centers located in churches, schools and gymnasiums were also seriously affected, added Demerey, said the deputy governor of Surigao del Norte province, located in the same region, Nilo Demerey.

“Odette was really strong. Almost 95% of the houses on the island of Dinagat are homeless,” he added.

Some 309,000 people still remain evacuated, data from the disaster agency showed.

The central provinces of Cebu and Bohol are also among the most affected, which is why they declared a state of emergency that enables access to funds to face the consequences of this type of climate disaster.

In addition, the authorities frozen the prices of basic products in the family basket to avoid a price surge due to their foreseeable shortage or difficulty of transportation.

Around 20 storms and typhoons hit the Philippines every year. The archipelago is located in the seismically active region of the so-called “Ring of Fire” of the Pacific, making it one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world.

With Reuters and AP