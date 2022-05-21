Home page World

Split

Hendrik Wüst (CDU, 2nd from right), Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, speaks to a resident in Lippstadt whose car was destroyed by the storm. © Lino Mirgeler/dpa

The day after the tornado, Paderborn offers a picture of the devastation. Roofers repair at record speed. There is dismay everywhere, but also a great willingness to help.

Paderborn – Heiner Wortmann stands between branches and roof tiles on the street. He looks up at the roofers who are busy repairing a covered roof opposite.

“I’m horrified, I’ve never seen anything like this before. The house has just been extensively renovated, now everything is broken again,” said the 82-year-old on Saturday afternoon in an interview with the German Press Agency.

For 60 years he has lived with his wife in the residential area along Riemekestrasse in Paderborn, where the storm hit around 5:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon and left extensive destruction in its wake. Trees uprooted everywhere, roofs that have been torn off, fences that have fallen over, smashed glass – damaged cars with windows that have been poorly taped with foil are parked at the side of the road.

Sweep up shards and branches

“As a little boy, I witnessed how the Arnsberg viaduct was bombed,” says Wortmann, who comes from the Sauerland region. The viaduct was destroyed in March 1945 by Allied air raids shortly before the end of World War II. “Now everything was always so peaceful here. We felt safe. Then to experience something like that up close is terrible,” says Wortmann, who almost bursts into tears.

His house, where he was staying at the time of the storm, is hardly affected. “Just a couple of pantiles,” says Wortmann and doesn’t want to complain: “If I were a little younger, I would climb onto the roof myself and repair the damage.” What worries him most is that almost all the old trees in the nearby Riemekepark have been destroyed . “Some of them were 150 years old.”

Further down the street, Michael Lohl sweeps up shards and branches in front of his house. His three-year-old grandson Leo plays with the scooter. “We were at home yesterday. Our grandson was visiting. Suddenly it got pitch black as the tornado came. After about a minute it was all over. Unimaginable,” he describes the scenario. Then he helped an injured person who had been thrown against the wall in front of his house. At the back, a tree crashed onto his terrace.

View of a roof of a house in Paderborn that was almost completely cleared by the tornado. © Friso Gentsch/dpa

In the afternoon, NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst, Interior Minister Herbert Reul and Building Minister Ina Scharrenbach (all CDU) in Paderborn and in Lippstadt, which was also affected, got an idea of ​​the situation on site. Wüst was then deeply affected in Paderborn. “The images you see here are frightening. A tremendous amount of destruction. And it’s a small miracle that no one has died as a result of this major damage,” says Wüst in Paderstadt. “Our thoughts are with the injured, including those who have lost their homes or suffered other serious property damage.”

A local resident sweeps up debris from a roof. © Friso Gentsch/dpa

The head of state expressly thanked the emergency services and hundreds of helpers: “I am very grateful for what was done from yesterday afternoon until late at night by the emergency services, including many volunteers who simply lend a hand.” The misfortune shows once again , “that we will have to prepare for such extreme weather events more and more frequently”.

swath of desolation

More than 40 people were injured in Paderborn, including 13 seriously. According to the authorities, a woman was still in mortal danger after an emergency operation in Bielefeld on Saturday. The 300-meter-wide and around five-kilometer-long swath of devastation across the city is still visible, although cleaning, hammering and repairs are going on everywhere on Saturday.

“It was an unimaginable picture and it still is,” said Paderborn Mayor Michael Dreier (CDU) at a press conference in the southern fire station. He also reports of trees and traffic lights snapped like matchsticks. Crash barriers that flew through the air like scraps of paper. Thrown up roof tiles that bored into facades.

There are many craftsmen’s cars along Riemekestrasse. The weather has calmed down, the sun is shining – it seems almost peaceful, but busy. Only a few curious onlookers can be seen. Firefighter Florian Brandt sends his people here and there. “The operations are coordinated and prioritized in the control center and in the staff. The most important thing is always to save people first. Then we have to ensure that the escape routes are cleared. I saw something similar after a storm in Mülheim an der Ruhr,” he says. “But this is worse.”

Short but very intense

Wolfgang Hölscher is behind the counter in his lottery and tobacco shop. A mountain of branches, tree trunk remains and other debris is piling up in front of the shop. An excavator is used to clean up, roof damage is examined from a crane. At the entrance to the shop there are a few people who are talking about what has happened, but who can’t really grasp it.

Excavators clear fallen trees in a park. © Friso Gentsch/dpa

Hölscher was still open on Friday when the storm came. The 64-year-old was able to observe everything through the window of the shop. “It hardly rained. But the tornado was clearly visible. He looked something like an ice cream cone.” Roof tiles, polystyrene parts, branches and lighter parts of fences were sucked up, describes Hölscher, who knows exactly how long it took: “It started at 5:14 p.m. It was all over after one minute and 27 seconds.” dpa