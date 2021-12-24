Two people were injured in two collisions near Wilp, near Apeldoorn. The accidents happened in quick succession last night on the same road between Twello and the A1. The two victims were rushed to hospital. One of them is a woman who wanted to help after the first accident, but was then hit by a car.



Mark Broersma



Dec 24 2021











Things first went wrong when the driver of a van on Fliertweg in Wilp went off the road in a gentle bend and crashed head-on into a tree. The vehicle came to a stop in the middle of the road. The van was badly damaged, with almost nothing left of the front. The driver is a 21-year-old man from the municipality of Lochem. He had been drinking, police said. His blood was drawn and his driver’s license revoked.

Two accidents took place in quick succession last night on the Fliertweg near Wilp, between Twello and the A1 motorway. © Rens Hulman/News United



Provide help

Immediately afterwards it went wrong again. A 33-year-old woman from Deventer pulled over to help the driver of the crashed van. Just then, a third car arrived and collided with the stationary vehicles, injuring the woman.

The driver of the van and the woman were taken to hospital. The man only had to be checked there. The woman was out of danger, police said. The driver of the third car, a 28-year-old man from Den Bosch, had not been drinking, but has been arrested as a suspect while the investigation is still ongoing.

Research

Specialists have been investigating the crash site and all suspects and the victim will be questioned. “Until this is finalized, we can’t say how the car hit the tree or how the third car collided with the other cars. That investigation will take some time,” the police said.

Other traffic could not use the Fliertweg for a long time, because the road was closed for research and recovery. The problems have now been resolved. Things went wrong on this road in September.



