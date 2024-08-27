Home policy

Speculation has arisen about new weapons for F-16 fighter jets. But the US would have to break a taboo to use them against Putin’s troops.

Washington DC – After the F-16 fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine, the Netherlands have pledged further important weapons support against Putin’s air attacks. Now the USA, which is part of the fighter jet coalition but has not yet delivered its own F-16s, could also make an important contribution to Kiev’s fight against Russia and in the Ukraine war.

New missiles for Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets: Delivery of cruise missiles in the fight against Putin is under discussion

The massive air strikes by Russia in recent days have caused outrage not only in Kiev. While Ukraine is already threatening retaliation and is not ruling out the use of F-16 fighter jets against Putin’s troops, the USA could be rethinking its arms aid in the Ukraine war. At least that is what the KyivPost.

Among other things, the ideas talk about a delivery of JASSM cruise missiles. If the administration of US President Joe Biden were to provide Ukraine with these missiles for use with the F-16 fighter jets, the tactical capabilities of the combat aircraft already delivered would be significantly expanded.

Cruise missiles for F-16 fighter jets: Next arms delivery could pose problems for Putin

If the speculations to date become reality in the near future, a completely new problem would arise for Vladimir Putin and his armed forces. A delivery of the US-made cruise missiles could give Ukraine the opportunity to adopt a new F-16 strategy. At present, the machines are only likely to be used to somewhat offset the air superiority of Putin’s air force and to strengthen air defense in the event of massive missile attacks. The new missiles, on the other hand, would enable the F-16 to carry out devastating strikes on Russian ground targets in the Ukraine war and possibly also in Russia.

The JASSM (Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile) is a conventional, air-launched cruise missile that is primarily designed for ground attacks. While the missile is normally used to arm long-range bombers such as the B-1, F-16 fighter jets could also carry one of these missiles under each wing.

New missiles for F-16 fighter jets: Range of cruise missiles could put Russia in trouble

“The fuselage itself can be described as angular, similar to the Taurus KEPD 350, but rounder and more flowing,” writes the think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies CSIS about possible new missiles for the F-16 fighter jets.

Are the cruise missiles for Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets even coming?

Ultimately, it remains to be seen whether there will be a turnaround in US arms aid and whether cruise missiles for the F-16 fighter jets will be delivered to Ukraine after the Sidewinders. There are many hurdles. On the one hand, stocks are limited and, on the other, the Biden administration has always strictly rejected the use of US weapons on Russian territory. But this is precisely where the JASSM missiles would have their greatest impact.

In addition, current estimates suggest that only four to six aircraft are in service, due to a lack of trained F-16 cockpit personnel, as the Ukraine still lacks F-16 pilotsA circumstance that would benefit the limited stocks, but would not be conducive to effectiveness.

“Amputated” F-16 fighter jets in the fight against Putin’s armed forces: All requirements should be “dropped”

Former Lieutenant General and ex-NATO commander Erhard Bühler recently criticized the F-16 fighter jets, which have apparently been “amputated” in their effectiveness in the fight against Putin’s armed forces. MDRWhen asked by journalist Tim Deisinger that Ukraine should not attack potentially firing Russian aircraft over Russian heartland, even with stand-off weapons, Bühler said: “The nature of the requirements is, let’s put it politely, confusing.” This applies to the systems that are to be used, it also applies to the ammunition that is fired using these systems, it applies to the areas in which they may be used and the purpose.

Instead, he recently made a clear recommendation for the use of Western weapons in the Ukraine war and on Russian soil. “I think that ideally – from an operational point of view – all restrictions should be dropped.”