02/28/2025



Updated at 23: 13h.





In the summers of 2023 and 2024 there were almost 3.5 times more days of marine heat waves than in any other year in history, this is collected by a new study published in Nature Climate Change, where it is noted that climate change, exacerbated by the child, has caused multiple marine heat waves that have broken records.

Record temperatures involved in devastating consequences for coral reefs, fishing and coastal communities. The researchers warn that as long as the rhythm of man -induced climate change, marine heat waves will continue to be produced.

A marine heat wave caused the Gabrielle cyclone in New Zealand in 2023, which killed 11 people and caused damage worth more than 8,000 million dollars. The marine heat waves caused Peruvian anchovies to move away from its usual waters, in 2023 and 2024, with estimated losses of 1.4 billion dollars. About 6,000 people died in Libya in 2023 when the torrential rains of the storm Daniel caused the collapse of the Derna dam.

The ocean plays a vital role in climate regulation, marine life and food and job supply to billions of people. However, researchers affirm that marine heat waves worsen with climate change, so these functions are in danger. In the last two years, marine heat waves have forced to close fisheries and aquaculture, whales and dolphins have increased and have caused the fourth world whitening of corals. But the effects are not limited to the oceans; The marine heat waves have caused extreme meteorological phenomena, such as mortal atmospheric heat waves and floods on land. “The main impacts we have seen of the marine heat waves in the last two years has been with the massive bleaching of corals, the appearance of species in new places and the number of extreme meteorological phenomena on land,” says Dra. Kathryn E Smith, of the United Kingdom Marine Biology Association.









Good practices

A good forecast and rapid performance reduced the impact of some marine heat waves. In Australia a quarter of the population of Nordic Gallline, species in danger of extinction, was transferred to Aquarios before the heat wave and released again when the waters cooled. In the US, some corals and snails moved to deeper and colder waters. In Peru, the government paid benefits to fishermen who could not be done at sea when they were forced to close the fishery of anchovy. A better forecast and rapid response plans could have reduced impacts in other regions.

Although the child exacerbated marine heat waves in 2023-24, previous investigations showed that man-induced climate change already caused a 50% increase in marine heat waves between 2011-2021. If we continue to burn fossil fuels and carving forests, sea heat waves could be 20-50 times more frequent and ten times more intense at the end of the century. Replacing carbon oil and gas with renewable energies is vital to safeguard ocean life and coastal communities.

Regional impacts

In North America and Central America, marine heat waves caused an almost storm record number, including Hurricane Beryl, the first category five hurricane in history, which devastated parts of the Caribbean and the United States at the end of June and early July 2024. Extreme oceanic temperatures also contributed to heat wave Discoloration of corals in Florida, the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. The relocation of corals and snails helped reduce some of the damage, but cannot conserve large -scale coral reefs.

In South America, marine heat waves caused serious floods in Ecuador and disturbed fishing especially in Peru, where the displacement of anchovy populations caused the closure of commercial fisheries, causing losses estimated at 1.4 billion dollars.

In all of Asia, extreme oceanic temperatures intensified storms, such as Typhoon Doksuri, severe ciclonic storm Remal and Tropical Mocha cyclone, which affected millions of people and caused hundreds of deaths.

The marine heat waves also contributed to serious floods in Japan. Water warming created marine “dead areas” that caused the massive death of fish and damaged aquaculture or chorral bleaching throughout Asia, forced to restrict diving in Thailand to help the recovery of reefs.

In Africa, they contributed to the formation of stronger cyclones, such as the Freddy Cyclone, the ever registered, which hit southeast Africa for weeks. The storm Daniel, intensified by marine heat waves, caused catastrophic floods in Libya, which caused almost 6,000 deaths. And the discoloration of the coral was widespread and affected the reefs from the Red Sea to the Seychelles. However, in the Canary Islands, species of warmer waters appeared, which meant a small benefit for fishing.

In Europe, they contributed to be beating terrestrial temperatures records in the British islands, harmed fish populations and almost caused the extinction of the fan mussel in the Mediterranean. The populations of Marine Birds of Scotland were affected by decreasing their food sources, while aquaculture suffered losses due to the proliferation of harmful algae. Warm water species moved north, to the waters surrounding the British islands, which caused an increase in wildlife observation tourism. The storm Daniel caused mortal floods in Greece, Bulgaria and Türkiye.

In Australasia, prolonged marine heat waves caused a serious discoloration of corals in Australia and the Pacific Islands, serious floods and landslides in Australia, and stronger tropical cyclones.

In New Zealand, Ciclón Gabrielle caused damage worth 14,000 million New Zealand dollars (US $ 8,000 million). The marine heat waves also forced to temporarily close oyster hatcheries in Australia and caused an increase in whale and dolphins variations in New Zealand. In front of Tasmania, the oceanic thermal stress was so extreme that the NOAA was left without colors for its temperature maps.

Conservation efforts included the relocation of a quarter of the population of Nordic gallow in danger of extinction to aquariums until the waters cool.